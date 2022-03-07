Gold medal is best gift for coach - Azerbaijani gymnasts

By Trend

The gold medal, which we won today became the best gift for our coach, the winners of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Azerbaijani athletes Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mammadzade told Trend.

The trio of Bashirova, Farmanova and Mammadzade won gold medal in the competition among women's groups in the age category 13-19 at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

"Today's performance was excellent, we got together and performed well. Thanks to everyone who supported us, believed in our success," Bashirova noted.

Farmanova stressed that the most positive impressions from the competitions, and the experience gained will be a great foundation for the future.

"I, like my teammates, was extremely pleased with today's result. We trained a lot, prepared for the competition, I think that our group deserved this medal," Mammadzade added.

Athletes said that it is easiest for them to perform a balance exercise.

"In the final, we presented a combined exercise, it was impossible to make mistakes in it. We admit that it is responsible to perform in our homeland, but we felt great support, it gave us strength and incentive. There were strong rivals at the competition, everyone fought for a prize," they said.

Azerbaijani gymnasts said that complex elements were included in their exercise.

"The elements are not easy, and we have not seen such programs among gymnasts from other countries at these competitions. Most importantly, they got the job done. In this composition, the group has been performing for five years, and during this period we got used to, and completely trust each other," they added.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions was held March 3-6. 438 gymnasts from 24 countries took part in the competition, which was organized for the first time by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. At the competition, the Azerbaijani women's group took first place in the age category of 13-19 years.