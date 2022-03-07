Men's group from UK takes first place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

The men's group from the UK won gold in the 13-19 age category at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports. The result of the athletes was 28.840 points.

The silver medal went to the men's group from Russia (28.750 points), the "bronze" was won by the group from Israel (28.500 points).

The gymnasts demonstrated the combined exercises in the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.