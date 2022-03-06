UK’s gymnasts talk about friendly atmosphere at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

There is a friendly atmosphere at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, participants of the competitions, athletes from the UK Chloe Hopkins and Polly Maggs, who perform as part of a women's pair in the 13-19 age category, told Trend .

“We trained well for the competitions and we were able to show a good result,” the gymnasts said. “In general, each participant of the UK team strives to show high results. We have a strong team, the coaches support and guide us. A well-performed program encourages us to move further, train more to achieve bigger success in the future.”

The gymnasts stressed that the competitions have been organized in Baku at the highest level.

“All the conditions have been created for us to train for the competitions without being distracted by any details,” the gymnasts said. “The program was clear. The performances are held at the exact time. The competitions have been organized perfectly.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.