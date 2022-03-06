Final day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku

By Trend

The final day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 6, Trend reports.

A qualifying round for athletes in the 13-19 age category is being held in the morning.

The women's groups are demonstrating the balance exercises while women's pairs - tempo exercises. The women's group representing Azerbaijan consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade is performing in the qualifying round.

The finalists among women's pairs and groups will be named proceeding from the results of this qualifying round.

Moreover, the final competitions among gymnasts in the 13-19 age category will start at 15:00 (GMT+4). Proceeding from the results of the finals, the names of winners and prize-winners among women's, mixed and men's pairs, as well as men's and women's groups will be named.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.