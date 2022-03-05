Azerbaijani women's group takes fourth intermediate place at World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition

By Trend

Women's group representing Azerbaijan in the 13-19 age category at the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics demonstrated a tempo exercise as part of the qualifying stage, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani women's group includes Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mammadzade. Azerbaijani gymnasts got 26.870 points for the tempo exercise. They rank the fourth intermediate place in the competition. Women's group will perform a balance exercise tomorrow.

Today mixed pair of Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, representing Azerbaijan, will perform in the final competitions among gymnasts 12-18 years old.

The twelfth World competition among age groups in acrobatic gymnastics is held on March 3-6.

A total of 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are participating in the competition, which is organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Athletes in the age groups of 12-18 and 13-19 compete in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The twelfth World Age Group Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Baku is being held with the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the country's quarantine rules, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.