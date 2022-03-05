National Gymnastics Arena causes feeling of delight - Kazakh athletes

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku evokes a feeling of delight, Kazakh athletes Anzhelika Boboshko and Valeriya Muravkina, participating in the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions as part of women's pairs in the 13-19 age categories, said in an interview with Trend.

"We got very positive emotions from visiting Baku and participating in competitions. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku causes a sensation of great delight, its beauty and bright hall are admirable. We admit it is a little unusual for us to perform in such a large hall, but we have been able to overcome the worry and perform well. Before the start of the competition, we had five training sessions, which is enough to get used to the gym," they noted.

Anzhelika Boboshko and Valeria Muravkina said they would follow the broadcast of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, which are to start in Baku next week.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6. Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

During final competitions among athletes of the 12-18 age groups, a mixed pair of Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin will represent Azerbaijan on March 5.

The Azerbaijani women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzadeh (13-19 years old) will perform in the second qualifying phase on March 6.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.