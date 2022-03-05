Finalists determined in third day of Acrobatic Gymnastics World Competitions in Baku

By Trend

Finalists among men's and mixed pairs, as well as men's groups in the 13-19 age category within the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

Among men's pairs, the finalists were: Matvei Chernykh and Ivan Derendiaev (Russia, 55.500 points), Anatoly Pakhandrin and Sanzhar Saduov (Kazakhstan, 54.500 points), Miguel Lopes and Goncalo Parreira (Portugal, 54.500 points), Seppe Bernaerts and Noah Genar (Belgium, 54.390 points), Lucca Holdstock and Emaan Yonesi (the UK, 54.280 points), Danail Nikolov and Martin Nikolov (Bulgaria, 51.590 points).

Among the mixed doubles finalists were: Luis Ferreira and Beatriz Mota (Portugal, 56.000 points), Jonathan Friedman and Amy Rafaeli (Israel, 55.450 points), Artemy Petrovsky and Alina Vasilevskaya (Russia, 55.120 points), Elena Bosilkova and Julien Shaikov (Bulgaria) , 52.970 points), Jaylen Ivey and Amaya Rogers (the US, 52.150 points), Lasha Gibradze and Lana Tsurtsumia (Georgia, 51.940 points).

Among men's groups, teams from Russia (56.100 points), Israel (55.870 points), the UK (51.790 points) and Germany (48.650 points) reached the final.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

On March 5, during final competitions in the 12-18 age categories the Azerbaijani mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin will perform.

On March 6, Azerbaijani women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories will compete in the 2nd qualification stage.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.