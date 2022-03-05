Day 3: Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Third day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts in Baku.

The qualification round is being held for gymnasts in the 13-19 age categories. Women's and mixed pairs are demonstrating the balance exercises while men's acrobatic pairs, women's acrobatic and men's acrobatic groups show their best in the tempo exercises.

Women's acrobatic group including Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade represents Azerbaijan in the qualification phase.

The finalists among men's groups, men's and mixed acrobatic pairs (13-19 age categories) will be determined based on the results of the qualifications.

The final competitions among gymnasts in the 12-18 age categories will start at 16:00 (GMT+4).

Following the final results, the winners and prize-winners among women's, mixed and men's pairs, as well as men's and women's groups will be announced.

In the final, Azerbaijan will be represented by a mixed pair of Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions. The sporting event is organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's acrobatic pairs, women's and men's acrobatic groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli (men's acrobatic pair),Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's acrobatic pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin ( mixed acrobatic pair), as well as Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group ) who compete in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules and without spectators.