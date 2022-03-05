UK athletes prepared hard for competitions in Baku

By Trend

We were preparing hard for the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, UK athletes Owen Nickless and Sidney Baker, participating in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in men's group, told Trend.

"We prepared intensively for the competition and trained almost every day. We are glad to visit Baku for international competitions. We were a little nervous before the performance, but self-confidence, mood and atmosphere in the team helped us. And the support of our family members and our coach gives us strength and motivation, so we do our best in the competition to please them," said Nickless and Baker.

Gymnasts from the UK also noted that they would take home a lot of pleasant impressions about the competition, Baku itself and local residents.

"Baku delighted us, we will leave the city very impressed. The organization of the competition is impeccable, there are no complaints. Baku is a very beautiful city, the locals are hospitable, and the dishes of national cuisine are incredibly delicious," they added.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.