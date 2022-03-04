National gymnastic pair reaches Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions finals

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin have reached the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions finals.

The mixed acrobatic pair performed in the 12-18 age category scoring 54,100 points.

Gymnasts from Israel - Roni Ravid and Yuval Sasson (54.500 points), gymnasts from Russia - Riana Latypova and Vitalii Pleshkov (54.400 points), gymnasts from Italy - Edoardo Ferraris and Arianna Luca (53.000 points), gymnasts from the UK - Tobias Cooper-Driver and Anisa Arumugam (52.630 points), gymnasts from Portugal - Joao Carreira and Matilde Cruz (52.430 points), gymnasts from the Netherlands - Luc Rombouts and Merel Veenstra (52.310 points), gymnasts from Kazakhstan - Lolita and Mark Dub (52.260 points) reached the finals as well.

The result of gymnasts was determined upon the sum of points for two exercises, namely, balance and tempo exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions. The sporting event is organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's acrobatic pairs, women's and men's acrobatic groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli (men's acrobatic pair),Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's acrobatic pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin ( mixed acrobatic pair), as well as Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group ) who compete in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules and without spectators.