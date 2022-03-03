Great atmosphere reigns in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - British athletes

By Trend

There is a wonderful atmosphere in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena, British athletes William Clark and Harley Curtis-Lawrence, participating in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in men’s pairs, told Trend.

"We were satisfied with our performance in the qualification. We came to Baku for the first time, and admittedly, we didn’t expect to see such a large gymnastics arena. The atmosphere here is friendly, the competitions are organized at a high level. All conditions have been created for athletes. We had the opportunity to communicate with participants of other countries. They are very friendly and hospitable guys. As for the team of our country, everyone is set for a good result, we are motivated and striving for success," they said.

The gymnasts also stressed they had the opportunity to walk around Baku during the visit.

"We enjoy being here. Baku’s architecture is very attractive, as it combines history and modernity," the athletes added.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.