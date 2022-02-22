Beijing 2022: National figure skaters show grace and beauty

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will be remembered for a long time. It was full of spectacular victories and defeats.

The Winter Olympics 2022 were held in China from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, and Speed Skating were among the 15 disciplines on the program.

Azerbaijan at Winter Olympics

Azerbaijan showed its sporting excellence at the Winter Olympics.

Two figure skaters represented the country at this major international multi-sport event. Their strength, flexibility and grace left no one indifferent.

Yekaterina Ryabova ranked 15th in the women's free skate program, scoring 118.15 points. She also took 16th in the short program.

Following the results of two performances, her overall score resulted in 179.97, thus settling for 15th place in the overall rankings.

Another national figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev took 18th following the results of performances in two programs.

Meanwhile, members of the Azerbaijani delegation passed 42nd in the team parade at the official opening ceremony.

Anar Baghirov, head of the International Relations Department at the National Olympic Committee, coach Alexei Chetverukhin, and flag-bearer of the Azerbaijani Olympic team Vladimir Litvinsev took part in the opening parade at Beijing's famous Bird's Nest Stadium.

Winter Paralympic Games

National Paralympians will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games for the first time on March 4-13.

On March 9, Mehman Ramazanzade will compete in the sprint cross-country category for his country.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics will feature 78 events across five sports.

Skier Gulnar Rahimova won the first medal in the history of the country's Paralympic movement at the international competition in winter sports.

In February 2019, she won the giant slalom competition at the Asian Alpine Skiing Championships in Iran.