Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics will be held on February 24-25.

The championships will bring together 41 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Neftchi Sports Club, the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and the specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

At the two-day all-around competitions, female pairs will perform in the following age categories: "kids" (2007-2016), "pre-juniors" (born in 2004-2010), and "adults" (2007 and older.

The men's pairs will compete in the categories "pre-juniors" (2004-2010), "adults" (2007 and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (2004-2010), "adults" (2007 and older); female groups - "kids" (born 2007-2016), "pre-juniors" (born 2004-2010), and "juniors" (2003-2009).

The events are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

The competitions can be watched virtually here.

Notably, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.