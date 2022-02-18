Baku to host table tennis tournament

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

SHUA Sports Complex will host a table tennis tournament on February 20.

The tournament will be held within the sports festival "Ilhamli qelebeler" among journalists, cultural figures and veterans of the Karabakh war.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation and BrendSport to mark the victory in the Patriotic War.

Previously, cycling and football tournaments were held as part of the festival.

The table tennis tournament is dedicated to the memory of AzTV TV channel operator Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov, an employee of the Azertaj News Agency, who became martyrs on June 4, 2021 as a result of a mine detonated by Armenians in Kalbajar region. It should be noted that Maharram Ibrahimov was the winner of a number of table tennis competitions.

In the tournament, the veterans of the Karabakh war will compete with each other, while the journalists will play table tennis with cultural figures.

The tournament will be held according to the Olympic system. The four best participants will be awarded with valuable prizes.

To participate, an identity card is required. Media representatives should also provide a journalistic card. All participants must have COVID-19 passport or immunity certificate. The data should be sent to (070) 286 86 29 (whatsapp).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.