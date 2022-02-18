National gymnasts to perform in Hungary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's gymnasts will perform in Hungary on February 19-21.

Budapest will host the traditional International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Gracia Fair Cup.

The national team will represent Azerbaijan in individual and group exercises at the competitions.

Ilona Zeynalova will participate in the individual program in the adult age category. Govkhar Ibrahimova will perform among the juniors.

The second team includes Nigar Khankishiyeva, Nargiz Ramazanova, Zahra Pashazade, Fidan Yusifzade and Sakina Ibrashimbeyli. The gymnasts will perform the group program in the adult age category.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2021, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.