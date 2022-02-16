Beijing 2022: National figure skater advances to next stage

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's figure skater Yekaterina Ryabova has successfully performed with a short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

Yekaterina Ryabova scored 61.82 points. She will continue to perform in the free program along with other 24 athletes on February 17.

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev became 18th, following the results of performances in two programs.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opened in China on February 4.

The program of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games includes 15 disciplines: Alpine Skiing; Biathlon; Bobsleigh; Cross-Country Skiing; Curling; Figure Skating; Freestyle Skiing; Ice Hockey; Luge; Nordic Combined; Short Track Speed Skating; Skeleton; Ski Jumping; Snowboarding; Speed Skating.

The competition started on February 3, with non-medal events in curling, women’s ice hockey and moguls.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Beijing Olympics by Vladimir Litvintsev and Ekaterina Ryabova. Both athletes will compete in figure skating.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation passed 42nd in the team parade at the official opening ceremony.

The team's chief de-mission, head of the International Relations Department at the National Olympic Committee Anar Bagirov, coach Alexei Chetverukhin and flag bearer of the Azerbaijani Olympic team Vladimir Litvinsev took part in the opening parade at the famous Bird's Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will last until February 20.