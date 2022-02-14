Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova

By Trend

I worked hard and fruitfully to win the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast, silver medalist of the competition Seljan Mahsudova told Trend.

"I stubbornly prepared for the competition, the training was good, which affected the result of the performance. I am very happy with the medal I won. I will continue to work, prepare for the next competitions," she said.

According to her, changes in the rules in trampoline gymnastics have a positive effect on the performance of athletes.

"I think it's good that the rules of trampoline gymnastics have been changed. Psychologically, it has become easier to perform, because you know that there is a second attempt, so you perform calmly, without feeling nervous," she added.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the national team Seljan Mahsudova, who won a silver medal in the individual program among women.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.