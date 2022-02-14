We successfully started the year - head coach of Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team

By Trend





FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is the first competition of the year, and it is good that we started the year successfully, head coach of the Azerbaijani trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin told Trend.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudov won a silver medal at the World Cup in Baku with a score of 52.780 points.

"For a long time there were no medals gained in the adult age category, and this psychologically put pressure on Seljan. Now, I think, it will be easier to work psychologically. In connection with the new rules in trampoline gymnastics, a great responsibility lies with the coach. It is necessary to closely monitor the estimates of opponents. So, today Seljan, according to the draw of the final, was the last to perform, and already knowing the scores of other gymnasts, we could decide which combination to perform," he said.

According to him, Seljan Mahsudova's program will be further improved.

"Our main goal is the European Championship in Italy and the World Championship in Bulgaria. We will also try to score license points for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. We will make every effort to get to the Olympics, we will prepare as much as possible to win a license," he added.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.