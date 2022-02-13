Finalists in individual program for women were determined at Trampoline World Cup

By Trend

The finalists were determined in the individual program for women within the Trampoline World Cup competitions held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Saturday, Trend reports.

Yana Lebedeva (Russia, 54, 660 points), Violetta Bardilovskaya (Belarus, 54.590 points), Irina Kundius (Russia, 53.960 points), Seljan Mahsudova (Azerbaijan, 53.100 points), Katerina Yershova (Belarus, 52, 320 points), Giorgia Giampieri (Italy, 51, 550 points), Lina Sjoberg (Sweden, 50, 380 points) and Maya Amano (USA, 50.320 points) passed to the final.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.