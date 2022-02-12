FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku continues

By Trend





The FIG Trampoline World Cup competitions continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts who have passed to the second stage of qualification (semi-finals) in the individual program for men have already been determined.

Qualifying competitions in the individual program for women are now taking place. Then qualification among synchronous couples for men and women will take place.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.