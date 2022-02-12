By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

Around 63 gymnasts from 14 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Magsudova.

The competitions are being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva addressed the opening ceremony. In her speech, she expressed her gratitude to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva for the special attention paid to the development of trampoline and tumbling, as well as to sports as a whole.

"Dear athletes, dear guests, ladies and gentlemen! I am happy to welcome you here in Baku again! Only three months ago, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation hosted the 35th World Championships and the 28th World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the special attention paid to the development of trampoline and tumbling, as well as to sports as a whole!" she said.

"I am very pleased that we are together again after the difficult days of the pandemic. This means that sports spirit and the desire to win give us stimulus to overcome all the difficulties, On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I wish everyone successful competitions, sound health and new victories! Hereby, I declare the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup open!," she added.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will last until February 13.