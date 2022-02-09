Shahdag hosts winter sport competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Winter sport competition has been held at Shahdag Tourist Center.

Around 100 amateurs and professionals took part in the competition. Four winners in skiing and snowboarding were revealed.

In a tense fight, the team "Red Bull Qachagach" competed in the 100m race before driving down 7km from a height of 2,351km and joining up with their friends at the finish line in Zirve.

Despite the cold and difficult weather conditions, each of the participants was able to reach the long-awaited finish.

The fastest snowboarder and skier were Gunay Javanshir and Dinara Ahmadova, respectively. Among men the winners included Roman Kundrat and Jeyhun Balamadov. The winners were awarded valuable prizes and cash prizes.

Shahdag Tourism Center ski resort was set up in 2013. The resort is located 200 kilometers away from Baku - on the territory of the Shahdag national park, in the Gusar region of Azerbaijan, 32 kilometers from the regional center Gusar. Shahdag is a unique resort that can receive guests all year round. The temperatures at Shahdag ranges from winter lows of -20°C, -22°C to pleasant summer evenings of 15-20°C. Thus, it is not just a ski resort.