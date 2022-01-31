National team wins Snow Polo World Cup

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani team has won the 37th Snow Polo World Cup n the Swiss city of St. Moritz.

With the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the team "Land of Fire" represented the country at the large-scale polo tournament.

The national team defeated "Clinique La Prairie" (France) by a score of 6:2, winning the tournament for the first time.

St. Moritz has hosted the world's premier snow polo tournament since 1985.

This unique event is played on the frozen lake in St. Moritz. For the first time ever, the snow polo tournament saw six teams, up to 16 goals, play for the coveted title. Lineups included some of the most renowned polo stars in the world.