National gymnast to perform at Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova will represent the country at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnastics competition will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 12-13.

Around 63 gymnastics from 14 countries are expected to take part in the first international competitions to be organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

The competitions are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules and without spectators.

Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will be broadcast live on the Idman TV channel.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2021, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.

