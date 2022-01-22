Azerbaijan is one of countries with best conditions for training - Australian gymnast

By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the countries having the best conditions for training, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, member of the Australian rhythmic gymnastics team, who is in Azerbaijan at a training camp, said, Trend reports on Jan. 21 with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The 19-year-old gymnast from a family having the Russian ancestors was born in New Zealand and lives in Australia. Kiroi-Bogatyreva, who studies at the Faculty of Law at the Australian Monash University, has been involved in rhythmic gymnastics for 13 years.

While speaking about her achievements in sports, the gymnast stressed that the great and memorable success for her is two bronze medals won at the Commonwealth Games, as well as the title of 21-time Australian champion.

Kiroi-Bogatyreva has already visited Baku. The gymnast added that she visited the capital of Azerbaijan during the World Cups and World Championships.

“I plan to stay here until May or August,” Kiroi-Bogatyreva said. “Unfortunately, there are problems in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is very difficult to return to the country now. Therefore, taking advantage of the excellent conditions created here, I will continue training with the members of the national team.”

While speaking about training at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Kiroi-Bogatyreva stressed that training here every day is distinguished by a new program and variety.

“There is an incredible training system here,” the gymnast said. “The program includes stretching exercises, strength exercises, fitness, cardio training. I would say that as a result of such professional training, Azerbaijan has such a strong national team.”

The gymnast added that along with all the conditions created in the gymnastics halls, there are a swimming pool, a sauna, a hotel, a dining room.

“Special attention is paid to the proper nutrition of athletes,” Kiroi-Bogatyreva said. “Professional coaches and choreographers work with them.”

“Everyone here is hospitable and kind,” the gymnast said. “Azerbaijan is one of the best training centers in the world.”

Kiroi-Bogatyreva also shared impressions of Baku, stressing that she reviewed all the sights of the city.

“I visited the Flame Towers, the Heydar Aliyev Center,” the gymnast said. “Members of the team showed me all the sights of Baku, we went to the cinema together.”

While speaking about the upcoming competitions, Kiroi-Bogatyreva added that the Grand Prix Deriugina Cup, which will be held in Ukraine, as well as the World Cups in Baku and Tashkent, are ahead.