Azerbaijani chess player wins tournament in Czech Republic

By Trend

Azerbaijani chess player successfully performed at the "Prague Open-2022" tournament in the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

Chess player Azer Mirzoev won the competition with 7.5 points in 9 rounds. Antoni Kozak from Poland, who scored the same number of points, took second place. The representative of the Czech Republic Jakub Vojta took third place.

185 chess players took part in the tournament, including 5 grandmasters.

Competitions were held according to the Swiss system and consisted of 9 rounds.