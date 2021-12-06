Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

By Trend

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their trust, Trend reports via a statement on Vasileva's Facebook account.

Vasileva said that the appointment to the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2021 is a great honor.

"I feel deeply honored that I serve Azerbaijan and work for the development of sports in our country. During the period of work in this position, I will try to justify the high trust placed in me, to apply all my experience and efforts to the development of Azerbaijani sports," she said.



