Youth Taekwondo Championship wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Taekwondo Championship has come to an end. The competition took place at Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex.

Around 100 taekwondo fighters over the age of 17 competed in the championship.

Sona Agayeva (46 kg), Roya Hajiyeva (49 kg), Patimat Abakarova (53 kg), Saida Aliyeva (57 kg) and Fatima Majidova (62 kg) won gold medals in women's competition.

Sayyad Dadashov (54 kg), Parviz Isgandarov (58 kg), Gashim Mahammadov (63 kg), Javad Aghayev (68 kg), Mahammad Mammadov (74 kg), Said Guliyev (80 kg), Taleh Suleymanov (87 kg) ), Khayyam Aghayev (+87 kg) grabbed gold medals in the men's competition.

It should be noted that national taekwondo fighters, who fought bravely in the 44-day Patriotic War, participated in competitions to support athletes as guests.

The competition was organized in accordance with the quarantine rules.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46kg weight class.