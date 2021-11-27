Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

The finalists in the synchronized trampoline jumping program for men and women in the 15-16 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

According to the information, the woman gymnasts who reached the final are: Maryia Siarheyeva and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Belarus), Natalia Blokhina and Angelika Alysheva (Russia), Natalia Olefir and Anzhela Bladtceva (Russia), Diana Sarafova and Kristina Stamova (Bulgaria), Havva Esin Ergun and Ecem Nisa Esen (Turkey), Kiko Misaki Ishida (Japan), Maya Moeller and Aurelia Eisloeffel (Germany), Bettina Woell and Marrit Ramacher (Germany).

In the men's synchronized jumping program, Maksim Asipenka and Mikhail Shchur (Belarus), Yusei Matsumoto and Masaki Yoshimura (Japan), Kanato Tsuzuku and Taiga Akaishi (Japan), Marco Tonelli and Andrea Radaelli (Italy), Maksim Anisimov and Dmitrii Nartov (Russia), Lukas Kubik and Max Krivanec (Czech Republic), Albert Kristensen and Axel Koldkjaer (Denmark), Illia Polonets and Artem Nikanorov (Ukraine) became the finalists.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.