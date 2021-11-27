Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches finals of World Age Group competition

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova, performing in the individual trampoline jumping program for women in the 17-21 age group, reached the finals of the 28th World Competitions among age groups in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

The Azerbaijani athlete with a score of 97.460 points took the second position.

Such gymnasts as Aleksandra Bonartseva (Russia, 99.035 points), Yuka Misawa (Japan, 97.325 points), Meri Golota (Russia, 95.980 points), Gabriela Stoehr (Germany, 95.535 points), Luka Kristien Frey (Germany, 94.310 points), Erica Sanz (Spain, 94.305 points) and Smilla Jensen (Denmark, 94.055 points) also became the finalists.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.