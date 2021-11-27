Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

During the 28th World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, the finalists in the acrobatic jumping program for women in the 11-12 age group were determined, Trend reports.

The following gymnasts reached the final: Varvara Dorokhova (Russia, 60.700 points), Liia Valieva (Russia, 59.100 points), Esmee Van Den Steen (Belgium, 58.100 points), Olivia Cuypers (Belgium, 56.500 points), Sien Stessens (Belgium, 55.900 points), Sapir Ben Dror (Israel, 54.700 points), Ines Correia (Portugal, 53.800 points), Kato Heymans (Belgium, 51.300 points).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).