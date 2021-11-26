Russian gymnasts grab gold, silver, bronze at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend





Russian gymnasts won gold, silver and bronze medals in the double mini-trampoline among men in the 17-21 age category at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Such Russian gymnasts as Egor Glushenko won a gold medal, Ivan Akimtsev - silver, Anton Litvin - bronze.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.