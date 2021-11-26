I dedicate my victory to memory of martyrs - Azerbaijani gymnast

By Trend

I dedicate my victory at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku to the blessed memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov, who won gold medal at the competition in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old, told Trend.

"Competitions were excellent. I am pleased with the result and happy with the medal won. We were able to achieve our goal, this is a very good result. While performing, I wanted to demonstrate my skills, to do everything without mistakes. This is already my second gold medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, I hope to continue in the future in the same spirit," sportsman said.

Magsud Magsudov also expressed gratitude to the family, adding that his relatives always support and help him.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.