NOC VP thanks Mehriban Aliyeva for high-level organization of events at National Gymnastics Arena

By Trend

Huseynzada made the statement during the opening ceremony of the 28th Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

“I sincerely greet all of you at the Opening Ceremony of the 28th Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions. We are very pleased that the capital city of our country - Baku - is hosting the last major international competition of 2021. All necessary measures have been taken to hold these competitions with a participation of 650 athletes from 32 countries at a high level, as well as to ensure the safe and comfortable participation of athletes, their coaches, media representatives in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“I express my deepest gratitude to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the organization of the events at a high level at the wonderful National Gymnastics Arena - one of the samples of modern and beautiful architecture in Baku. Various prestigious gymnastics competitions have been held in Baku for many years, and the competitions we are opening today are proof of the confidence shown in our country, as well as in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, which is one of the best federations in the world. These events will increase Azerbaijan's reputation as an experienced organizer of large-scale international competitions, as well as serve to further popularization of this sport discipline in our country,” he added.

He noted that Baku hosts various World Cup series, European and World Championships at a high level.

“The successful organization of the 1st European Games in Azerbaijan in 2015 demonstrates the development level of sports and the Olympic movement in the country. All this is possible due to the efforts of the Head of State, President of NOC Mr. Ilham Aliyev,” Huseynzada added.

In his words, within the next three days, young athletes will compete in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline competitions in Baku.

“These events, where the winners will be determined in the individual program, will reveal the trampoline stars of the future, thus, marking the beginning of a new, brighter stage in the further development of this gymnastics discipline. I, once again, congratulate everyone on this great sports festival and wish success to all athletes and National Teams!” he concluded.