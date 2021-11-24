Baku gets ready for major gymnastics event

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Gymnastics Arena is getting ready for another major sport event.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will be held in Baku on November 25-28.

Nearly 621 gymnasts from 32 countries will compete in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts,including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova will represent Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Gymnasts will compete in individual and synchronized trampoline jumps, tumbling and double mini-trampoline. In addition, the winners will be determined in the team event.

There will be qualifying and final rounds for each program in the age group competitions. One gymnast can perform in several programs.

Notably, Baku hosted the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships on November 18-21.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries took part in the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has successfully performed in the tumbling final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

The gymnast scored 76.300, a sum of points for two attempts-38.300 and 38.000 points. Totally, 15 sets of awards were awarded at the World Championships.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.