Olympic and Paralympic Judo Club opens in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Olympic and Paralympic Judo Club has opened in Baku.

President of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, Vice-president of the National Paralympic Committee Ilham Zakiyev, Vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli and others attended the opening ceremony.

First, National Anthem of Azerbaijan sounded at the event.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the work of Ramin Ibrahimov, winner of the London 2012 Summer Paralympic Games and currently head coach of the Azerbaijani women's parajudo team.

Then the participants got acquainted with the conditions created at the sports facility.

Along with Paralympians, Olympians, young people with disabilities and children will be able to train at the Baku Olympic and Paralympic Judo Club.