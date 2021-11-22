National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is like my own - Ukrainian athlete

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is like my own for me, the participant of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships , Ukrainian athlete Marina Kiyko told Trend.

"Probably six times I was in Baku, at the European Games, at the World Cups. I am always comfortable here, a good arena, gymnastic apparatus, a warm-up room. I like everything. The World Championship is very well organized, there are good-natured and friendly people everywhere, and volunteers help in everything.

Before the competition, everything possible was done so that we could fruitfully prepare for the performance and show a decent result. For this we express our deep gratitude to the organizers," she said.

Speaking about rivals at the championship, Marina Kiyko stressed that all athletes are worthy competitors.

"The rivals in the championship are good, we all know each other for a long time. They are rivals on the trampoline, and friends behind the trampoline. All are good, all are strong, some are lucky, others are not, and some are head above. Sport is sport," she added.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries took part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.