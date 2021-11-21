FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships finals start in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships finals have started in Baku.

The competitions will be held in double mini-trampoline among women, tumbling among men and individual trampoline among women and men as part of the Championships. Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin will perform in tumbling final.

The winners and prize-winners in the all-around competitions among teams will be named today.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be awarded at the World Championships.