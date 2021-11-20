Baku holds award ceremony of winners at 35th FIG World Championships

By Trend

The award ceremony of the winners of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 19, Trend reports.

Among the women’s teams, the US team won the gold medal in double mini-trampoline, the Russian team won the silver medal, while Canada’s team won the bronze medal.

Among the men’s teams, the Russian team ranked first in tumbling, UK’s team ranked second while the Danish team ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.