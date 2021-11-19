Mikhail Malkin reaches FIG World Championships finals

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has reached the final at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

The gymnast scored 75,200 points in tumbling, ranking third according to the qualification results.

Meanwhile, Aleksandr Lisitsyn (Russia, 75.800 points), Vadim Afanasev (Russia, 75.500 points), Kaden Brown (US, 74.900 points), William Cowen (UK, 72.800 points), Kristof Willerton (UK , 71.800 points), Martin Abildgaard (Denmark 71.500 points) and Adam Matthiesen (Denmark, 70.800 points) reached the final as well.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be awarded at the World Championships which run until November 21.