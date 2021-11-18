Trampoline Gymnastics Championships underway in Baku [UPDATE]

By Azernews

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships started today in Baku.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan sounded at the opening ceremony. Next, oaths were made on behalf of the judges, gymnasts and coaches.

The oaths once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair judging and fairness in sports. On behalf of the gymnasts, the oath was made by Mikhail Malkin, an Azerbaijani participant in the championship (tumbling).

The opening ceremony also featured a parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Championship.

Further, dance and gymnastic performances were demonstrated. The performances included traditional musical motifs.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed the event. In his speech, he stressed that Azerbaijan is known as a successful organizer of competitions in various sports disciplines.

“I sincerely greet all of you at the Opening Ceremony of the 35th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics! The conditions created in the modern sports facilities operating in Azerbaijan, organizational experience and our hospitality are highly appreciated by the events’ participants. The competitions in gymnastics disciplines have a special place among these events,” Gayibov noted.

Although Azerbaijan hosts the World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics for the first time, this is the 4th Worlds in Gymnastics for Baku.

"Dear athletes! This Field of Play is at your disposal for the next 4 days! Everyone who gathered here - coaches, judges, officials of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), members of the Technical Committee are ready to value your great performances," he said.

The Minister wished the gymnasts success at the Championships.

Speaking at the ceremony, president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for their hard work and offering us such excellent conditions for this major event.

"We will surely watch here the rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe said at the opening ceremony of the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku... It is a pleasure to be back in Baku for the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. We had many World Championships in this fantastic venue but never before in Trampoline. I would like to thank our friends from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for their hard work and offering us such excellent conditions for this major event.," Watanabe said.

"We had the Olympic Games three months ago and now, it is the World Championships. We will surely watch here the rise of new top contenders in all disciplines. We are also very honored to have two great champions with us: Karen Cockburn from Canada and David Martin from France. They are the Trampoline Gymnastics Ambassadors for this event. To all the competitors and their close ones, I wish them the best of success. Now I declare the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku open!", he added.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the gymnastics competition on November 18-21.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

The classification competition will take place on the first two days while the final performances will take place on the last two days.

Fifteen sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.