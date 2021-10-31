Azerbaijani Karabakh football club beats Neftchi with large score

By Trend

FC "Karabakh" beat "Neftchi" with a large score, Trend reports.

On October 30, the next match of the ninth round of the football Premier League of Azerbaijan was held. The match at the Azersun Arena ended with the victory of the Aghdam team with a score of 4:0.

In the 10th minute of the match, Philip Ozobich scored a goal, and four minutes later Abdullah Zubir scored another goal. Ozobic scored his second goal from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, bringing the score to 3:0.

By the end of the match, Marko Vezovic scored the 4th goal.

After this result, "Karabakh" became the sole leader, bringing the number of points to 20. "Neftchi" with 17 points is in second place.