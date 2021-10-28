National boxers grab two victories in Serbia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg) has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.

On the third day of the competition, the boxer met with Tawfiqullah Sulaimani. The match ended in favor of Dominguez, who is also the winner of the European and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

He advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating his rival with a 5-0 score.

Furthermore, Alfonso Dominguez will face Paul Aradoaie (Romania) on October 31.

Another national boxer Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg) won over Charles Petit-Homme (Haiti) in the 1/32 finals.

In the second meeting, which will take place on October 29, his rival will be Italian Simone Spada.

The Azerbaijani team is represented by nine boxers at the World Championship, that will run until on November 6.