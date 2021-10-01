Rafig Huseynov to compete at World Wrestling Championship

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Twenty-five medalists of the Tokyo 2020 will take part in the World Wrestling Championship to be held in Oslo, Norway on October 2-10.

Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) will take part in the championship.

Rafig Huseynov is a Greco-Roman wrestler, who had claimed bronze in the 82-kilogram event. As other medalists will not participate in this weight category, Huseynov will be the favorite in the matches.

Around eleven freestyle wrestlers (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), five Greco-Roman wrestlers (one gold, one silver and three bronze), and nine medalists in women's wrestling (one gold, three silver, and five bronze) will take part in the World Wrestling Championship.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships will be the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events.

The event is subsequent to the 2019 World Championships due to the cancellation of the 2020 edition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Individual World Cup was held as replacement for the World Wrestling Championships. The 2021 World Championships will take place less than three months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics.