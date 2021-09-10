Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins Cage Fury FC 50 tournament

By Trend

Azerbaijani mixed martial arts fighter Huseyn Aliyev who lives in US wins Cage Fury FC 50 tournament held in Houston, Texas, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The fight was organized at the Bayou City Event Center in the 65 kg weight category. Aliyev met with 27-year-old American fighter Cameron Graves. During the fight, Huseyn Aliyev was supported by member of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis, head of the US-Azerbaijan Integration Center Samir Novruzov and members of the diaspora.

Having met with his compatriot after the fight, Samir Novruzov, on behalf of the Coordinating Council of American Azerbaijanis and the America-Azerbaijan Integration Center, presented him with a diploma for achievements in the field of sports and worthy representation of Azerbaijan at sports events.

Huseyn Aliyev, who was born in Baku in 1990, moved to the United States a few years ago to fight with stronger opponents at large-scale tournaments. He is a 3-time world champion in mixed martial arts.