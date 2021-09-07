President receives newly-appointed youth and sports minister

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has described national values and patriotic spirit as the basis for the education of the Azerbaijani youth, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks in a video-format meeting with newly-appointed Youth and Sports Minister Farid Guliyev on September 7.

“Azerbaijani values, our national values are the main principle for us, and the young generation must be educated in this spirit, in the national spirit, in the spirit of patriotism,” the head of state said.

He stressed that the younger generation must be free of all negative external influences, and there should be educational work to achieve this.

“Young people must be educated, knowledgeable and, at the same time, they should be attached to our national culture. They must understand our national values, keep them alive, and very serious work must be done in this direction. Because there are processes of globalization in the present-day world, and in some cases, foreign circles choose young people as a target. In other words, efforts are being made to deceive and mislead young people,” he added.

Aliyev urged efforts to prevent this tendency. he added that the young generation should grow up as representatives of a victorious nation.

“The feelings of patriotism must come to the fore in this. Of course, our bright and historic victory in the Second Karabakh War must play a key role in educating young people. Every single day of the 44-day war is dear to us. The memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland is dear and sacred to us, and young people should be educated on the basis of these examples. Our young people will grow up as representatives of a victorious nation,” he said.

Aliyev underlined that the Youth and Sports Ministry has a great responsibility to keep this glorious history alive, to protect it, and educate the youth on the basis of the said principles.

The president lauded the achievements of the national sportsmen in the latest major international sports events.

“Our athletes have made us happy at the world, European, and other international competitions. Although we won fewer medals in the last Summer Olympics than in the Rio Olympics, I still think that our athletes showed good results. In terms of the number of medals, Azerbaijan ranks 33rd, 20th among European countries and fourth among Muslim countries. True, our athletes did not win a gold medal this time, but they came very close... Our Paralympians made us very happy and won many medals, including many gold medals, showing great skill, professionalism and dedication. Of course, this is a very important event, and we are rightly proud of our Paralympians,” Aliyev said.

However, the president stressed that shortcomings in the sports sphere must be seriously investigated and analyzed.

“In particular, work in some federations was unsatisfactory in the run-up to the Olympic Games. So the situation in all federations needs to be seriously analyzed. Special attention should be paid to the training process and training camps,” he added.

The head of state urged the serious examination of activities of about 50 sports and Olympic centers in regions as Azerbaijan created those centers to enhance the popularity of sports and to train professional athletes.

“Given that young athletes failed to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics, this needs to be scrutinized. The situation in sports clubs should be analyzed as well. In other words, we must draw the right conclusions. We can, of course, be proud of our victories, but there are also shortcomings that need to be addressed. Transparency in this area must be fully ensured and all unpleasant situations must be seriously dealt with,” he said.