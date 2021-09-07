National gymnast performs at World Cup in Slovenia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Milana Minakovskaya has performed at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Slovenia.

She competed in this World Cup on two apparatus. She ranked 17th on Uneven Bars and 24th on Balance Bea.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is a competition series for artistic gymnastics sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG).

It is one of the few tournaments in artistic gymnastics officially organized by FIG, as well as the World Championships and the gymnastics competitions at the Olympic Games and the Youth Olympics.

Beginning in the 2017-2020 quadrennium, the All-Around and Individual Apparatus World Cup series are used to qualify a maximum of seven spots to the Olympic Games.

Earlier, national gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov has won a silver medal at Slovak Aerobic Open 2021.

The gymnast brilliantly performed in the men's adult program.

The national team also included Nurjan Jabbarly in the women's program, Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 age groups) and Maryam Topchubashova (12-14 age groups).

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.