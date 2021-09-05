Azerbaijani chess players continue to compete at European Championship

By Trend

The 10th round of the European Individual Chess Championship 2021 among men was held in Reykjavík, capital of Iceland, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov lost to Romanian chess player Bogdan-Daniel Deac in the 10th round. This is the first defeat of Mammadov in the tournament. Thus, the Azerbaijani chess player, who competed in the group of leaders in previous rounds, ranks seventh.

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli defeated chess player Lorin D'Costa from the UK. The chess matches between Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Mammadov and Turkish chess player Mustafa Yilmaz, Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abbasov and chess player from Iceland Gudmundur Kjartansson, Azerbaijani chess player Read Samadov and Slovak chess player Lubomir Ftacnik ended in a draw.

Mammadov ranked 14th with seven points, Suleymanli ranked 44th with six points one round before the end of the competition. Abbasov and Samadov share 55-82 places with 5.5 points.