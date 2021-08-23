National wrestler wins silver in Russia [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilov

Azerbaijani wrestler has won a silver medal at the World Cadet and Junior Wrestling Championships in Russia.

Jabrayil Hajiyev (70 kg) won over Bulgarian, Swedish and Russian wrestlers, but lost to his Iranian rival in the final.

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg) also won a silver medal. He left no chances to Mustafa Ahmadov (Tajikistan) in the first bout, but lost to the Georgian wrestler Giorgi Tcholadze (2:5).

Nihat Mammadli (60kg) grabbed bronze medal, defeating Shermukhammad Sharibjanov (Uzbekistan).

In the semifinals, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won Sahak Hovhannisyan (France) and reached the final of the competition.

Another national wrestler Hasan Hasanli was defeated in the fight for the bronze medal and took the fifth place, while Murad Ahmadiyev (82 kg) was defeated by Saba Mamaladze (Georgia).

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were distributed to the Azerbaijani team in wrestling.

The Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have rich history and unique traditions. The elements of national wrestling can be encountered on the Gobustan rocks, in folk and classical literature, and sagas.