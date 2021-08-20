Road cycling Championship starts in Ismayilli

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani road cycling championship has started in Ismayilli region.

The 10-kilometer race for cyclists under the age of 15 ended with the victory of Maryam Afganzadeh and Ravi Rzayev, representatives of the Republican Olympic Cycling School.

In U17 age category, Radha Shabanova and Huseyn Narimanov covered the distance of 10 km faster than their rivals.

Victoria Sidorenko won in women's 15 km individual medley. Her teammate Nikita Sitov took first place in the men's 20 km race.

Ayan Khankishiyeva,who is also a member of the team of the World Cycling Center (WCC) in Switzerland, became the champion of Azerbaijan in the individual 20 km race among girls under 23.

In the men's U23 and Elite age categories, Musa Mikayilzadeh, a cyclist from the Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center, completed the 20-kilometer route faster than anyone else.

The results of the Azerbaijani championship will be sent to the International Cycling Union (UCI) for their ranking.